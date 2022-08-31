Leisure Capital Management Sells 9,887 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 112,281 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 33,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

