LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $649,977. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $12,641,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

