Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

