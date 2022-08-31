LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 6th.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

