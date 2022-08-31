LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 6th.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
