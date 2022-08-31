LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

