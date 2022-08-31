Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lessened by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 142,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.