Lundin Mining Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

