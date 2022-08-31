Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 2,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 868,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
