Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 2,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 868,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

About Lyell Immunopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 319,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 704,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $10,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

