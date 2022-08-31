Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:M traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

