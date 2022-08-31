Madison Asset Management LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.