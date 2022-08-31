Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

