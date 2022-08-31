Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 97,648 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,648 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

