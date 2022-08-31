Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $65.94

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.94, but opened at $67.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.