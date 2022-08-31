Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $65.94

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.94, but opened at $67.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

