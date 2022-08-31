Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $23.82

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $23.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 3,384 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after buying an additional 171,135 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

