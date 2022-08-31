Makena Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. ABB makes up approximately 1.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 878,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. UBS Group cut their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

