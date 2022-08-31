Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,365,000. Intuit comprises about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

INTU traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,523. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.63 and a 200-day moving average of $435.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

