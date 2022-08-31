Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $862.99. 12,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,788. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.91 and a 200-day moving average of $912.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

