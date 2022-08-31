ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.