Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1287 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.