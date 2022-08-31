Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 902 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.18. 9,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

