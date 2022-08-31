Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.69. 51,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $233.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

