Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $560,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

DUK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.44. 54,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

