Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.44. 62,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average is $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

