Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,493. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

