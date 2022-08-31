Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.48. 6,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.