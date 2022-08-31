Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 291,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.21%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

