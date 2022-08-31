Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKS. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 200.88 ($2.43).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MKS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.85 ($1.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,114. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.28 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.03.

Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

