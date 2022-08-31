Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

VAC stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

