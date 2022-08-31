Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 41,677 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 378.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,677 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

VRTX opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

