Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179,783 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

