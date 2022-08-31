Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

