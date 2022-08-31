Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.41% of Casey’s General Stores worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $222.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.