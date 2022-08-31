Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,078 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

