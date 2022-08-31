Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 112,417 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,417 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

