Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 60,295 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,295 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of Albertsons Companies worth $31,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

