Maryland Capital Management Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

APO stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,278. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

