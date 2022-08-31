Maryland Capital Management Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after buying an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.62. 103,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,000. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.