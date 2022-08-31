Maryland Capital Management Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 34,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

