Maryland Capital Management Has $3.61 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The firm has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

