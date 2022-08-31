Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The firm has a market cap of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

