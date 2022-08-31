Maryland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 52,848 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Sysco by 7,699.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Price Performance
Sysco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,396. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
