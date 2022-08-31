Maryland Capital Management Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 117.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.28.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.