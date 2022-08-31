Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,721,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,071. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

