Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,533 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 2.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $36,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,014,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.24. 6,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,689. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

