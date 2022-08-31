Maryland Capital Management Sells 264 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.65. The company had a trading volume of 912,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,949,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

