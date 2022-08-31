Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,832 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 788,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

