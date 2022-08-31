Maryland Capital Management Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.59. 191,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,135,487. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

