Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

