Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
Mattioli Woods stock remained flat at GBX 670 ($8.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 730.38. The firm has a market cap of £342.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,350.00. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 655 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
