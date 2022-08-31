Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Mattioli Woods stock remained flat at GBX 670 ($8.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 730.38. The firm has a market cap of £342.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,350.00. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 655 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($10.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

