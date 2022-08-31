M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.67

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.67 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.91). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 161.40 ($1.95), with a volume of 58,235 shares.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £196.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.54.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.